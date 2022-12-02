why Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $65.50

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] gained 1.64% or 0.98 points to close at $60.91 with a heavy trading volume of 4018231 shares. The company report on December 1, 2022 that ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL BREAKS BOOKINGS RECORDS FOR THIRD TIME IN 2022.

The Cruise Line Hits All-time Highs in a Single Day of Reservations and the Highest Volume Booking Week.

In just under five weeks, Royal Caribbean International has set new bookings records yet again. This Black Friday was the cruise line’s single largest booking day in its 53-year history, which marked the third time the record was broken in 2022 and the peak of what is now the brand’s highest volume booking week. The strong demand and performance demonstrated by the two latest records come on the heels of the first look at the world’s best family vacation, Icon of the Seas, and the record-breaking day reported when the highly anticipated ship opened for bookings 15 months ahead of its January 2024 debut.

It opened the trading session at $60.39, the shares rose to $61.7794 and dropped to $60.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RCL points out that the company has recorded 5.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -95.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, RCL reached to a volume of 4018231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $65.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.19.

Trading performance analysis for RCL stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 17.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.95 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.80, while it was recorded at 59.71 for the last single week of trading, and 55.20 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.82 and a Gross Margin at -159.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]

There are presently around $11,338 million, or 73.90% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,752,966, which is approximately 0.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,631,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.4 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 45.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 19,772,634 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 16,163,236 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 150,203,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,139,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,860,960 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,661,844 shares during the same period.