why RingCentral Inc. [RNG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.12

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.74%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that RingCentral Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide Report for Eighth Year in a Row.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Gartner has recognized RingCentral as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide report, making this RingCentral’s eighth year in a row being named to the Leaders quadrant in the Magic Quadrant report, published on November 28, 2022.

“The publication of the Gartner Magic Quadrant report comes at a critical time for organizations still developing and fine tuning their future of work vision. Unified Communications as a Service plays a central and significant role in how these companies look to not just enable, but to optimize new hybrid work environments,” said Mo Kabiteh, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral. “Pervasive and integrated enterprise communication are central components of digital transformation strategies. As an innovator in this space, we are proud to be recognized once again by Gartner as a Leader in this year’s Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide. We feel this recognition is a testament to RingCentral’s unwavering commitment to innovation and solution reliability.”.

Over the last 12 months, RNG stock dropped by -82.84%. The one-year RingCentral Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.52. The average equity rating for RNG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.42 billion, with 95.58 million shares outstanding and 84.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, RNG stock reached a trading volume of 5381615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RingCentral Inc. [RNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $54.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for RingCentral Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Buy rating on RNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNG in the course of the last twelve months was 20.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

RNG Stock Performance Analysis:

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.74. With this latest performance, RNG shares gained by 4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.01 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.31, while it was recorded at 35.73 for the last single week of trading, and 66.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RingCentral Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.92 and a Gross Margin at +71.88. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.80.

RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RNG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to 35.40%.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,079 million, or 99.90% of RNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 9,895,466, which is approximately -5.41% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,927,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $330.85 million in RNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $249.83 million in RNG stock with ownership of nearly 12.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RingCentral Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG] by around 15,991,943 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 15,058,715 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 52,032,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,082,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNG stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,627,225 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,202,208 shares during the same period.