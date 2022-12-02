why Elastic N.V. [ESTC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $98.22

Elastic N.V. [NYSE: ESTC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.08%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Elastic Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Q2 Revenue of $264.4 million, up 28% year-over-year (34% in constant currency).

Q2 Elastic Cloud Revenue of $103.2 million, up 50% year-over-year (52% in constant currency).

Over the last 12 months, ESTC stock dropped by -58.91%. The one-year Elastic N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.79. The average equity rating for ESTC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.22 billion, with 94.62 million shares outstanding and 77.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, ESTC stock reached a trading volume of 8162265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Elastic N.V. [ESTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTC shares is $98.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Elastic N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Elastic N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elastic N.V. is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.29.

ESTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, ESTC shares dropped by -9.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for Elastic N.V. [ESTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.91, while it was recorded at 58.80 for the last single week of trading, and 74.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Elastic N.V. Fundamentals:

Elastic N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ESTC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elastic N.V. go to 2.80%.

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,179 million, or 79.20% of ESTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,370,062, which is approximately 2.181% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,175,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.08 million in ESTC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $300.05 million in ESTC stock with ownership of nearly -8.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elastic N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Elastic N.V. [NYSE:ESTC] by around 11,934,223 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 10,594,241 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 50,576,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,104,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESTC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,397,247 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,146,354 shares during the same period.