why Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.17

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] loss -5.18% on the last trading session, reaching $6.41 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Clean Energy Reports Revenue of $125.7 Million and 54.1 Million RNG Gallons Sold for the Third Quarter of 2022.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) (“Clean Energy” or the “Company”) today announced its operating results for the third quarter of 2022.

Andrew J. Littlefair, Clean Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “A significant highlight in the third quarter was the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act which extended the alternative fuel tax credit, included qualified biogas projects in the investment tax credit and a new clean fuel production credit applicable to our dairy RNG projects. RNG continues to be a big winner for us with volumes growing 28% in the quarter compared to last year and great progress on RNG supply projects at dairies, which will help us meet continued demand. We are also pleased to see our agreement with World Fuels Services to supply LNG for Pasha ships begin to move the needle in our fuel volumes.”.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. represents 222.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.46 billion with the latest information. CLNE stock price has been found in the range of $6.39 to $6.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, CLNE reached a trading volume of 2816513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $13.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 178.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for CLNE stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, CLNE shares dropped by -4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.73 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.24, while it was recorded at 6.40 for the last single week of trading, and 6.32 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

There are presently around $664 million, or 47.80% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC with ownership of 12,731,663, which is approximately -20.564% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,649,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.08 million in CLNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $59.83 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 0.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 17,030,078 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 14,434,891 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 72,152,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,617,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,507,771 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,552,751 shares during the same period.