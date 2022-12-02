Wells Fargo lifts Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] closed the trading session at $1.07 on 12/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.05, while the highest price level was $1.15. The company report on November 15, 2022 that CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE BofA SECURITIES LEVERAGED FINANCE CONFERENCE 2022.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Brian Coleman, Chief Financial Officer is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference 2022 on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time. The live audio webcast as well as the replay will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.67 percent and weekly performance of -1.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, CCO reached to a volume of 2710992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $1.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20.

CCO stock trade performance evaluation

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, CCO shares dropped by -23.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.26 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3610, while it was recorded at 1.0540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9915 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $505 million, or 99.90% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 104,872,541, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 47,649,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.98 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $45.54 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 2.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 35,471,416 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 23,175,543 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 413,356,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 472,003,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,536,363 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,311,902 shares during the same period.