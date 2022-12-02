WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] moved down -1.87: Why It’s Important

WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE: WEC] loss -1.87% on the last trading session, reaching $97.29 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2022 that WEC Energy Group, EPRI complete world’s first-of-its-kind hydrogen power test.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) and EPRI announced today the successful demonstration of blending hydrogen in a natural gas generator. The project is the first hydrogen power test of a utility-scale, grid-connected reciprocating engine generator in the world.

During two weeks of testing in mid-October, hydrogen and natural gas were tested in blends up to 25/75 percent by volume to power one of the reciprocating engine generating units that serves customers of Upper Michigan Energy Resources, a WEC Energy Group subsidiary.

WEC Energy Group Inc. represents 315.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.39 billion with the latest information. WEC stock price has been found in the range of $97.07 to $101.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, WEC reached a trading volume of 4035874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEC shares is $97.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for WEC Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for WEC Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $109, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on WEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WEC Energy Group Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for WEC stock

WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, WEC shares gained by 5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.47 for WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.58, while it was recorded at 97.92 for the last single week of trading, and 98.20 for the last 200 days.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.30. WEC Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35.

WEC Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEC Energy Group Inc. go to 6.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]

There are presently around $22,999 million, or 76.60% of WEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,460,137, which is approximately 2.018% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,308,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 billion in WEC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.88 billion in WEC stock with ownership of nearly 1.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WEC Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 461 institutional holders increased their position in WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE:WEC] by around 9,141,493 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 9,759,066 shares, while 251 investors held positions by with 217,490,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,391,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEC stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,334,661 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 526,651 shares during the same period.