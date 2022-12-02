Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE: DBI] loss -25.23% on the last trading session, reaching $11.44 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Designer Brands Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Comparable sales up 3.0% on top of comparable sales of 40.8% for the third quarter of 2021.

Net sales from our Owned Brands increased 25.0% over the same period last year.

Designer Brands Inc. represents 69.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $756.64 million with the latest information. DBI stock price has been found in the range of $11.25 to $13.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, DBI reached a trading volume of 8380951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBI shares is $19.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Designer Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $14 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Designer Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $14, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on DBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Designer Brands Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for DBI stock

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.15. With this latest performance, DBI shares dropped by -25.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.39 for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.12, while it was recorded at 14.58 for the last single week of trading, and 14.77 for the last 200 days.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Designer Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Designer Brands Inc. go to 14.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]

There are presently around $598 million, or 94.20% of DBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,249,909, which is approximately -9.233% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,391,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.11 million in DBI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $26.57 million in DBI stock with ownership of nearly -7.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE:DBI] by around 4,365,080 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 11,695,446 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 36,178,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,238,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,131,645 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,300,916 shares during the same period.