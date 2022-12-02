Wall Street Analyst Initiated Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] gained 2.94% or 0.03 points to close at $1.05 with a heavy trading volume of 6958925 shares. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Blue Apron Partners with DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

A New, Limited-Time Menu Will Be Available in Celebration of the Movie Launch.

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is celebrating the release of DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, with a limited-time, family-friendly menu inspired by the all-new movie, arriving in theaters December 21, 2022. The collaboration invites customers to celebrate the film through culinary exploration in the kitchen.

It opened the trading session at $1.04, the shares rose to $1.14 and dropped to $1.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APRN points out that the company has recorded -69.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, APRN reached to a volume of 6958925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRN shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on APRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for APRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for APRN stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, APRN shares dropped by -55.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.39 for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3800, while it was recorded at 1.0298 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7269 for the last 200 days.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.12 and a Gross Margin at +31.13. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.54.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

There are presently around $6 million, or 13.80% of APRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRN stocks are: WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 950,950, which is approximately -57.875% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 559,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in APRN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.57 million in APRN stock with ownership of nearly 64.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN] by around 1,497,613 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 5,371,230 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,441,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,427,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,064,644 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,529,642 shares during the same period.