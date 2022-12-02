The Macerich Company [MAC] Revenue clocked in at $860.30 million, down -27.31% YTD: What’s Next?

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] price plunged by -1.10 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Macerich to Host 2022 Investor Day.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) will host an Investor Day in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, November 29 and Wednesday, November 30. Events during the presentations on Wednesday, November 30 will be webcast live beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. MST and are scheduled to conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. MST. At the event, Tom O’Hern – Chief Executive Officer and Director, Scott Kingsmore – Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of Macerich’s management team will discuss the current operating environment and trends; near- and long- term strategies; development and redevelopment activities; and other business and financial matters that may be of interest to Macerich investors.

The live webcast and information on the event can be accessed at www.Macerich.com/investorday. A replay of the webcast and presentation materials will be also available shortly after the event concludes on the Company’s website at www.Macerich.com.

A sum of 2591356 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.73M shares. The Macerich Company shares reached a high of $12.95 and dropped to a low of $12.29 until finishing in the latest session at $12.56.

The one-year MAC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.09. The average equity rating for MAC stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Macerich Company [MAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $11.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $13 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $18, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on MAC stock. On July 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MAC shares from 10 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.53.

MAC Stock Performance Analysis:

The Macerich Company [MAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, MAC shares gained by 7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.63 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.55, while it was recorded at 12.76 for the last single week of trading, and 11.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Macerich Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Macerich Company [MAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.08 and a Gross Margin at +17.72. The Macerich Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57.

MAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

The Macerich Company [MAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,224 million, or 83.70% of MAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,989,432, which is approximately 0.442% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,912,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $375.7 million in MAC stocks shares; and SMEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $227.54 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly 26.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Macerich Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 12,889,299 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 16,801,585 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 147,410,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,101,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,427,063 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,612,678 shares during the same period.