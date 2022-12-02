TELUS Corporation [TU] Revenue clocked in at $13.26 billion, down -9.67% YTD: What’s Next?

TELUS Corporation [NYSE: TU] price plunged by -0.09 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on November 30, 2022 that TELUS and Adera complete new Smart Building in North Vancouver.

Residents of RED Lower Lynn are enjoying a fully connected home experience all while saving money on their energy bills.

A sum of 3333315 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.41M shares. TELUS Corporation shares reached a high of $21.53 and dropped to a low of $21.225 until finishing in the latest session at $21.29.

The one-year TU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.72. The average equity rating for TU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TELUS Corporation [TU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TU shares is $25.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for TELUS Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for TELUS Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TELUS Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TU in the course of the last twelve months was 421.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

TU Stock Performance Analysis:

TELUS Corporation [TU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, TU shares gained by 2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.23 for TELUS Corporation [TU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.84, while it was recorded at 21.36 for the last single week of trading, and 23.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TELUS Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TELUS Corporation [TU] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.09 and a Gross Margin at +18.09. TELUS Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62.

TELUS Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

TU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELUS Corporation go to 18.43%.

TELUS Corporation [TU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,297 million, or 56.91% of TU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 146,815,156, which is approximately 4.098% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 64,000,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in TU stocks shares; and MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $1.17 billion in TU stock with ownership of nearly 19.25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TELUS Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in TELUS Corporation [NYSE:TU] by around 66,120,621 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 34,264,860 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 618,123,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 718,508,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TU stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,653,999 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 12,624,939 shares during the same period.