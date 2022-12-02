SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] Revenue clocked in at $1.25 billion, down -10.56% YTD: What’s Next?

SSR Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: SSRM] jumped around 0.67 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.83 at the close of the session, up 4.42%. The company report on November 28, 2022 that SSR MINING ANNOUNCES POSITIVE EXPLORATION RESULTS AT MARIGOLD CREATING PATHWAYS FOR MINE PLAN ENHANCEMENT AND EXTENSION.

Oxide Intercepts Include 4.2 g/t Au Over 26 Meters and 2.7 g/t Au Over 17 Meters at New Millennium; Updated Technical Report on Track for 2023.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) (“SSR Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from 316 drillholes completed at the Marigold mine in Nevada, USA, for the period from October, 2021 to August, 2022 (Figure 1) at the New Millennium, Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley oxide targets. These results build upon, and are subsequent to, the Marigold 2021 Technical Report Summary. With an existing Mineral Reserve life of 11 years, exploration at Marigold is focused on adding higher-grade oxide ounces to the mine plan to both enhance and extend the current production profile and life of mine free cash flow generation. The continued exploration success at these key exploration targets has the potential to drive Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource growth that can be incorporated into an updated Technical Report Summary for Marigold, which is expected in 2023 (the “2023 Marigold TRS”). The 2023 Marigold TRS will evaluate the potential to add New Millennium to the life of mine plan. Future studies will evaluate mining and processing opportunities at the Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley satellite targets located four and ten kilometers south of New Millennium, respectively.

SSR Mining Inc. stock is now -10.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SSRM Stock saw the intraday high of $15.83 and lowest of $15.325 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.58, which means current price is +23.33% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, SSRM reached a trading volume of 2532141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSRM shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for SSR Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for SSR Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SSR Mining Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSRM in the course of the last twelve months was 158.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

How has SSRM stock performed recently?

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, SSRM shares gained by 13.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.98 for SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.21, while it was recorded at 14.97 for the last single week of trading, and 17.51 for the last 200 days.

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.95 and a Gross Margin at +35.79. SSR Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.96.

SSR Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Insider trade positions for SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]

There are presently around $1,936 million, or 68.10% of SSRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSRM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,382,947, which is approximately -4.222% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,304,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.96 million in SSRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $116.27 million in SSRM stock with ownership of nearly 2.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SSR Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in SSR Mining Inc. [NASDAQ:SSRM] by around 12,666,141 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 13,275,434 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 96,355,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,297,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSRM stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,715,864 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,734,725 shares during the same period.