Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] is -38.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] traded at a low on 12/01/22, posting a -0.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $94.97. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Skyworks to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that executives will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Dec. 7, 2022, at 1:55 p.m. PST from the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2455042 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at 3.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.38%.

The market cap for SWKS stock reached $15.11 billion, with 160.90 million shares outstanding and 159.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, SWKS reached a trading volume of 2455042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWKS shares is $108.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $95, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on SWKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyworks Solutions Inc. is set at 3.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has SWKS stock performed recently?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, SWKS shares gained by 9.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.34 for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.83, while it was recorded at 93.00 for the last single week of trading, and 106.05 for the last 200 days.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.40 and a Gross Margin at +45.67. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.60.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. go to 9.65%.

Insider trade positions for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]

There are presently around $11,723 million, or 78.90% of SWKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,026,777, which is approximately 0.793% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,447,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in SWKS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $702.52 million in SWKS stock with ownership of nearly 1.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Skyworks Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 411 institutional holders increased their position in Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SWKS] by around 10,201,539 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 7,905,022 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 105,336,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,442,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWKS stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,578,083 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,016,251 shares during the same period.