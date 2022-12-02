Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] Is Currently 0.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Signify Health Inc. [NYSE: SGFY] gained 0.07% on the last trading session, reaching $28.64 price per share at the time. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Signify Health Expands In-Home Diagnostic and Preventive Services Offering, Introduces Spirometry Test for Detecting COPD.

The expanded offering aims to increase access to screenings and preventive care to address leading causes of morbidity and mortality among Medicare members.

Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY), a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare networks to create and power value-based payment programs, today announced the expansion of its in-home Diagnostic and Preventive Services offering for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plan members.

Signify Health Inc. represents 235.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.74 billion with the latest information. SGFY stock price has been found in the range of $28.42 to $28.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, SGFY reached a trading volume of 2959426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGFY shares is $29.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Signify Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Signify Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $16, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on SGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signify Health Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGFY in the course of the last twelve months was 331.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for SGFY stock

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, SGFY shares dropped by -1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.40 for Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.02, while it was recorded at 28.66 for the last single week of trading, and 20.40 for the last 200 days.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Signify Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]

There are presently around $10,139 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGFY stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL, L.L.C. with ownership of 139,614,806, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., holding 139,614,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.0 billion in SGFY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $184.8 million in SGFY stock with ownership of nearly 13.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

160 institutional holders increased their position in Signify Health Inc. [NYSE:SGFY] by around 188,121,646 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 46,210,911 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 119,670,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,003,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGFY stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 169,741,255 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 7,819,679 shares during the same period.