Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] fell -11.80% so far this year. What now?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] traded at a low on 12/01/22, posting a -1.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.06.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3361688 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sibanye Stillwater Limited stands at 3.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.68%.

The market cap for SBSW stock reached $7.61 billion, with 705.48 million shares outstanding and 172.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, SBSW reached a trading volume of 3361688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $13.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $13, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on SBSW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSW in the course of the last twelve months was 13.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has SBSW stock performed recently?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, SBSW shares gained by 16.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.98 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.72, while it was recorded at 10.69 for the last single week of trading, and 11.97 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]

Positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE:SBSW] by around 9,751,490 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 7,271,479 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 31,892,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,914,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBSW stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,325,752 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,616,289 shares during the same period.