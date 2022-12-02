Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] Is Currently -3.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SMFR] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.40 at the close of the session, down -3.67%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Sema4 Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and New Strategic Direction.

Company will focus on its high growth, high margin pediatric and rare disease business, powered by whole exome/genome diagnostic testing and analysis and data-driven insights from Centrellis®.

19% pro forma1 volume growth vs. 3Q 2021 and 21% pro forma1 revenue growth vs. 3Q 2021.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. stock is now -91.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SMFR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.42 and lowest of $0.3925 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.76, which means current price is +1.66% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, SMFR reached a trading volume of 9875852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMFR shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMFR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sema4 Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Sema4 Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on SMFR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sema4 Holdings Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has SMFR stock performed recently?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.67. With this latest performance, SMFR shares dropped by -61.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.48 for Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8534, while it was recorded at 0.4455 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7446 for the last 200 days.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]

There are presently around $66 million, or 41.10% of SMFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMFR stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 27,656,993, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 16,973,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.77 million in SMFR stocks shares; and CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $6.56 million in SMFR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sema4 Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Sema4 Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SMFR] by around 5,933,447 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 10,204,636 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 149,625,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,763,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMFR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 233,236 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 870,032 shares during the same period.