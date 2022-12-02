Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] Is Currently -1.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.68% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.18%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Seanergy Maritime Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and Declares Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2022:.

Net revenues: $34.0 million in Q3 2022, as compared to $48.2 million in Q3 2021.

Over the last 12 months, SHIP stock dropped by -41.02%. The one-year Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.54. The average equity rating for SHIP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $90.35 million, with 181.92 million shares outstanding and 179.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, SHIP stock reached a trading volume of 3286810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHIP shares is $1.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Noble Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on SHIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38.

SHIP Stock Performance Analysis:

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, SHIP shares gained by 10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4902, while it was recorded at 0.5121 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8258 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.58 and a Gross Margin at +52.49. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.57.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 559,745, which is approximately 2.005% of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 420,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in SHIP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.12 million in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly 34.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 188,916 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,148,690 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 170,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,166,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,054 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,105,798 shares during the same period.