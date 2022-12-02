Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] Is Currently 0.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.10 at the close of the session, up 0.59%. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Rite Aid announces early results of previously announced cash tender offer for 7.500% senior secured notes due 2025 and extension of early tender premium.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Tender offer part of refinancing that is expected to include an increased revolving credit facility. Refinancing will improve debt maturity profile and result in decreased interest expense.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) (“we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”) today announced the results, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 22, 2022 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), of its previously announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $200 million aggregate purchase price (not including any accrued and unpaid interest, and as such amount may be increased or decreased by the Company, the “Aggregate Maximum Purchase Price”) of the Company’s outstanding 7.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in an Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated November 3, 2022, as supplemented on November 18, 2022 and as amended by this press release (as amended and supplemented, the “Offer to Purchase”).

Rite Aid Corporation stock is now -65.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RAD Stock saw the intraday high of $5.32 and lowest of $4.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.62, which means current price is +32.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, RAD reached a trading volume of 3343101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAD shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAD stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Rite Aid Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $21 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Rite Aid Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $27, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on RAD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rite Aid Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

How has RAD stock performed recently?

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, RAD shares dropped by -0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.34 for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.23, while it was recorded at 5.20 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.69 and a Gross Margin at +19.83. Rite Aid Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.38.

Rite Aid Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rite Aid Corporation go to -3.69%.

Insider trade positions for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

There are presently around $150 million, or 53.60% of RAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,138,884, which is approximately -10.112% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,031,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.56 million in RAD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $14.39 million in RAD stock with ownership of nearly 0.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rite Aid Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD] by around 3,348,269 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 7,346,466 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 18,766,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,461,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAD stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,164,682 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,790,085 shares during the same period.