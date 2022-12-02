RBC Capital Mkts lifts Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AVAH] gained 11.30% on the last trading session, reaching $0.76 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Tony Strange, Chief Executive Officer, commented “We continue to manage through a very difficult labor environment, and our results clearly do not meet our expectations. However, I am encouraged by signs of progress within our Private Duty and MS businesses. We are seeing our preferred payer partners embrace the idea of value-based pricing and can demonstrate that similar models will produce growth in caregivers and increased volume, all while producing savings and better outcomes for our payers, and ultimately creating long-term value for our shareholders.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. represents 186.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $145.49 million with the latest information. AVAH stock price has been found in the range of $0.6701 to $0.7664.

If compared to the average trading volume of 336.72K shares, AVAH reached a trading volume of 2428107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVAH shares is $2.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $5.50 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AVAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for AVAH stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, AVAH shares dropped by -43.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.79 for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2314, while it was recorded at 0.7256 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5774 for the last 200 days.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +32.02. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.54.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. go to 6.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH]

There are presently around $129 million, or 92.10% of AVAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVAH stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 81,600,880, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; J.H. WHITNEY EQUITY PARTNERS VII, LLC, holding 48,655,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.73 million in AVAH stocks shares; and NUT TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $6.79 million in AVAH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AVAH] by around 2,343,326 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 2,619,675 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 166,000,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,963,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVAH stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,063,213 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 430,886 shares during the same period.