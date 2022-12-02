PVH Corp. [PVH] stock Resumed by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $68

PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] gained 9.44% on the last trading session, reaching $73.52 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2022 that PVH Corp. Extends Licenses With G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. as Part of a Multi-Year Transition to Bring Core Product Categories In-House.

PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] announced it has extended most of its license agreements with G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) for Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER in U.S. and Canada, largely pertaining to the women’s North America wholesale business. Both the Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER agreements will now have staggered expirations from 2025 through 2027.

The arrangement will allow for a smooth transition of core product categories back to PVH at the end of the extended terms. PVH intends to work in close partnership with G-III over the next several years to ensure an uninterrupted and responsible transition for consumers and wholesale partners for both brands.

PVH Corp. represents 66.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.77 billion with the latest information. PVH stock price has been found in the range of $71.52 to $76.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, PVH reached a trading volume of 2434276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PVH Corp. [PVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVH shares is $71.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for PVH Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $95 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for PVH Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $122 to $89, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PVH stock. On March 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PVH shares from 140 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PVH Corp. is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for PVH in the course of the last twelve months was 15.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PVH stock

PVH Corp. [PVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.10. With this latest performance, PVH shares gained by 40.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.49 for PVH Corp. [PVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.26, while it was recorded at 66.25 for the last single week of trading, and 65.27 for the last 200 days.

PVH Corp. [PVH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PVH Corp. [PVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.58 and a Gross Margin at +58.18. PVH Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.41.

PVH Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PVH Corp. [PVH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH Corp. go to -6.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PVH Corp. [PVH]

There are presently around $4,561 million, or 97.20% of PVH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVH stocks are: PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,374,786, which is approximately -7.118% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,455,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $474.58 million in PVH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $424.02 million in PVH stock with ownership of nearly 38.927% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PVH Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] by around 9,543,796 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 12,673,691 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 39,818,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,035,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVH stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,719,809 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,656,029 shares during the same period.