Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] moved up 0.08: Why It’s Important

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.25%. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Completes Upsize of Revolving Credit Facility to $950 Million and Extends Maturity to 2026.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

In addition, the Credit Facility includes one or more extension options of up to one additional year in the aggregate, subject to customary extension conditions, and provides for borrowings to accrue interest at an adjusted SOFR rate plus a margin ranging from 1.45% to 2.75% (vs. previous range of 1.50% to 3.00%) depending on a ratio of Park’s adjusted total indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA. The Credit Facility also adjusts certain financial covenants to revised levels through the end of the first quarter of 2024 and allows for Park to conduct share repurchases, subject to compliance with the financial covenants. In connection with the closing of the Credit Facility, Park drew down $50 million which was used, together with cash on hand, to fully repay the remaining $78 million balance on its term loan facility which was set to mature in August 2024.

Over the last 12 months, PK stock dropped by -19.65%. The one-year Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.37. The average equity rating for PK stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.94 billion, with 224.00 million shares outstanding and 222.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, PK stock reached a trading volume of 3032954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $16.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $21 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Neutral rating on PK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 17.92.

PK Stock Performance Analysis:

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, PK shares dropped by -2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.18, while it was recorded at 12.50 for the last single week of trading, and 15.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.11 and a Gross Margin at -3.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,628 million, or 92.80% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,921,969, which is approximately -1.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,475,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $365.63 million in PK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $161.17 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly -3.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 19,053,630 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 30,662,276 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 154,979,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,695,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,951,753 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,935,693 shares during the same period.