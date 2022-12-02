Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] Stock trading around $2.12 per share: What’s Next?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCY] traded at a high on 12/01/22, posting a 20.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.12. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Oncolytics Biotech® Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for the Treatment of Advanced/Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer.

FDA Fast Track designation granted after presentation at the SITC 37th Annual Meeting demonstrating 69% objective response rate.

Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to pelareorep in combination with Roche’s anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab, and the chemotherapeutic agents gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel, for the treatment of advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). This represents pelareorep’s second FDA Fast Track designation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3042374 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stands at 12.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.54%.

The market cap for ONCY stock reached $117.87 million, with 58.33 million shares outstanding and 58.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 113.47K shares, ONCY reached a trading volume of 3042374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has ONCY stock performed recently?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.47. With this latest performance, ONCY shares gained by 63.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.50 for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3800, while it was recorded at 1.7300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3200 for the last 200 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.58.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

Insider trade positions for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [ONCY]

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.50% of ONCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCY stocks are: INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 181,576, which is approximately 0.693% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 98,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in ONCY stocks shares; and CIBC WORLD MARKET INC., currently with $0.13 million in ONCY stock with ownership of nearly 0.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:ONCY] by around 44,408 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 245,213 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 427,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 717,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,065 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 240,246 shares during the same period.