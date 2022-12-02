Noble Capital Markets lifts Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] traded at a low on 12/01/22, posting a -1.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.38. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Presents Development Update on Potential Smallpox and Monkeypox Vaccine TNX-801 in an Oral Presentation at the World Vaccine and Immunotherapy Congress.

TNX-801 is Based on the Sequence of a Natural Isolate of Horsepox and is Believed Closer in Structure to Edward Jenner’s 1798 Vaccine than Modern Vaccinia Virus Vaccines Against Smallpox.

Live-Virus Vaccine Platform Leverages Tonix’s Expanding Internal Development and Manufacturing Capabilities for Biologics.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2648758 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stands at 5.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.82%.

The market cap for TNXP stock reached $22.40 million, with 57.54 million shares outstanding and 57.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 2648758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $36.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TNXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

How has TNXP stock performed recently?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -15.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.12 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4788, while it was recorded at 0.3859 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7028 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.43.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Insider trade positions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $2 million, or 10.50% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,879,137, which is approximately 192.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 933,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in TNXP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.33 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 17.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 2,560,774 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,309,433 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 1,705,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,575,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 599,763 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,198,151 shares during the same period.