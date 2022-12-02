Myomo Inc. [MYO] moved up 33.40: Why It’s Important

Myomo Inc. [AMEX: MYO] jumped around 0.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.81 at the close of the session, up 33.40%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Myomo Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Featuring Strong Authorizations and Orders and Record Backlog.

Third quarter revenue of $4.0 million, up 8% sequentially 130 authorizations and orders results in a record-high backlog of 184 units.

Myomo Inc. stock is now -88.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MYO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.98 and lowest of $0.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.79, which means current price is +62.54% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 72.25K shares, MYO reached a trading volume of 39122090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Myomo Inc. [MYO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYO shares is $8.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Myomo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Myomo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MYO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Myomo Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

How has MYO stock performed recently?

Myomo Inc. [MYO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.71. With this latest performance, MYO shares dropped by -43.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.36 for Myomo Inc. [MYO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3010, while it was recorded at 0.6304 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5526 for the last 200 days.

Myomo Inc. [MYO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Myomo Inc. [MYO] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.10 and a Gross Margin at +74.42. Myomo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.60.

Myomo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Myomo Inc. [MYO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Myomo Inc. go to -0.47%.

Insider trade positions for Myomo Inc. [MYO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 32.80% of MYO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYO stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 617,179, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; MUST ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., holding 461,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in MYO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.17 million in MYO stock with ownership of nearly -15.62% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Myomo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Myomo Inc. [AMEX:MYO] by around 16,630 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 64,456 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,680,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,761,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 330 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 25,233 shares during the same period.