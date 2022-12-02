Morgan Stanley lifts Unilever PLC [UL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Unilever PLC [NYSE: UL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.27%. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Meeting the Need: Unilever Supports America’s Food Banks at a Time of Surging Demand.

Unilever U.S. is donating $13 million worth of cleaning products, personal care items and food to local communities.

Food banks across America report they are struggling to stock their shelves, affected by surging demand, supply chain issues, a decrease in donations, and the current economic landscape. To support communities across the country, Unilever U.S. is donating an estimated retail value of more than $13 million dollars in products.

Over the last 12 months, UL stock rose by 1.07%. The one-year Unilever PLC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.75. The average equity rating for UL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $127.39 billion, with 2.56 billion shares outstanding and 2.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, UL stock reached a trading volume of 2732871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Unilever PLC [UL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UL shares is $48.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Unilever PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Unilever PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unilever PLC is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for UL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

UL Stock Performance Analysis:

Unilever PLC [UL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, UL shares gained by 12.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.71 for Unilever PLC [UL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.82, while it was recorded at 50.05 for the last single week of trading, and 46.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unilever PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unilever PLC [UL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.37 and a Gross Margin at +42.30. Unilever PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.53.

Return on Total Capital for UL is now 20.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unilever PLC [UL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.45. Additionally, UL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unilever PLC [UL] managed to generate an average of $35,126 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Unilever PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

UL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unilever PLC go to 6.90%.

Unilever PLC [UL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,476 million, or 10.90% of UL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UL stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 34,498,814, which is approximately 40.095% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,245,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in UL stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $520.77 million in UL stock with ownership of nearly 0.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unilever PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 528 institutional holders increased their position in Unilever PLC [NYSE:UL] by around 21,953,400 shares. Additionally, 433 investors decreased positions by around 11,099,523 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 230,409,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,462,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UL stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,644,098 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,629,270 shares during the same period.