MongoDB Inc. [MDB] Revenue clocked in at $1.08 billion, down -69.41% YTD: What’s Next?

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] closed the trading session at $161.94 on 12/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $151.37, while the highest price level was $162.495. The company report on November 30, 2022 that MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference and the Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced that it will present at two upcoming conferences: the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York, NY and the Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications in San Francisco, CA.

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon, and Senior Vice President of Finance, Serge Tanjga, will present at the UBS Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -69.41 percent and weekly performance of 7.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -32.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, MDB reached to a volume of 2828185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MongoDB Inc. [MDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $320.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $368 to $215. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 11.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.84.

MDB stock trade performance evaluation

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.41. With this latest performance, MDB shares dropped by -10.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.79 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.58, while it was recorded at 149.64 for the last single week of trading, and 284.91 for the last 200 days.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.12 and a Gross Margin at +69.26. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.91.

MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,050 million, or 93.20% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 6,839,286, which is approximately -17.183% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,127,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $992.24 million in MDB stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $940.2 million in MDB stock with ownership of nearly 0.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MongoDB Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 9,008,795 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 8,603,952 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 44,447,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,059,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,916,846 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,122,375 shares during the same period.