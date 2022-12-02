Mattel Inc. [MAT] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $31

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.585 during the day while it closed the day at $18.45. The company report on October 26, 2022 that MASERATI AND BARBIE JOIN FORCES FOR AN UNPRECEDENTED COLLABORATION.

The House of the Trident unveils a bespoke edition of its latest SUV – Grecale – designed with global icon Barbie.

Italian luxury icon Maserati is thrilled to unveil an audacious collaboration with Mattel, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MAT) Barbie®, driven by the mutual desire to break boundaries and showcase the unique flair of both brands. Both immediately recognizable by their extraordinary personality and signature style, Maserati and Barbie unleashed their creativity in a masterpiece of timeless design and bold character, inspired by the Barbiecore phenomenon.

Mattel Inc. stock has also gained 1.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MAT stock has declined by -16.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.81% and lost -14.42% year-on date.

The market cap for MAT stock reached $6.40 billion, with 354.47 million shares outstanding and 352.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, MAT reached a trading volume of 2951603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $26.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $27 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $32, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on MAT stock. On January 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAT shares from 24 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MAT stock trade performance evaluation

Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.70 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.67, while it was recorded at 18.13 for the last single week of trading, and 22.15 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +47.50. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.16.

Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mattel Inc. [MAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 12.30%.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,402 million, or 99.80% of MAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 44,689,559, which is approximately -0.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 33,287,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $614.16 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $610.18 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 1.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

148 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 17,151,741 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 20,738,514 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 309,122,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,013,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,340,212 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,930,560 shares during the same period.