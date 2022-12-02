Market cap of SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] reaches 15.03M – now what?

SOBR Safe Inc. [NASDAQ: SOBR] price plunged by -13.22 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on December 1, 2022 that SOBRsafe Customer Expands Contract to Second Justice Facility.

Performance in Nation’s First Secure Halfway House to Adopt SOBRcheck Yields Second Installation in 60 Days.

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™), providers of industry-leading alcohol screening solutions, today announced that its software as a service (SaaS) agreement with Alternatives, Inc. has been expanded to replace breathalyzers in a second facility. Alternatives, Inc. is a leader in innovative corrections and re-entry strategies, offering a wide range of services to its more than 7,000 clients, including 600 state, federal and work release clients across its two residential programs.

A sum of 2763365 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.72M shares. SOBR Safe Inc. shares reached a high of $1.33 and dropped to a low of $1.04 until finishing in the latest session at $1.05.

Guru’s Opinion on SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOBR Safe Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1179.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

SOBR Stock Performance Analysis:

SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.48. With this latest performance, SOBR shares dropped by -63.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3091, while it was recorded at 1.1618 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3505 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SOBR Safe Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -591.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -192.06.

SOBR Safe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.50% of SOBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOBR stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,250,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 248,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in SOBR stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.21 million in SOBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in SOBR Safe Inc. [NASDAQ:SOBR] by around 1,788,901 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 201,125 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 170,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,819,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOBR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,767,259 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 194,460 shares during the same period.