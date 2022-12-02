Market cap of Oblong Inc. [OBLG] reaches 5.82M – now what?

Oblong Inc. [NASDAQ: OBLG] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.2562 during the day while it closed the day at $0.19. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Oblong Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022.

Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022.

“Our results for the third quarter came in as previously expected and, while our sales and profit results do not yet reflect the strategic and financial actions taken in recent quarters to shift our performance, we are confident in our stated objective to pursue growth both organically and through inorganic means that may include a business combination or sale of the company. Lastly, I want to thank our team for their proven dedication and resilience during this extraordinary and important time for our organization,” commented Pete Holst, President & CEO of Oblong.

Oblong Inc. stock has also gained 11.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OBLG stock has declined by -24.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.48% and lost -81.52% year-on date.

The market cap for OBLG stock reached $5.82 million, with 30.82 million shares outstanding and 29.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, OBLG reached a trading volume of 4195410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oblong Inc. [OBLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OBLG shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OBLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oblong Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

OBLG stock trade performance evaluation

Oblong Inc. [OBLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.74. With this latest performance, OBLG shares dropped by -35.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for Oblong Inc. [OBLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2276, while it was recorded at 0.1836 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3705 for the last 200 days.

Oblong Inc. [OBLG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oblong Inc. [OBLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.46 and a Gross Margin at -0.23. Oblong Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.35.

Oblong Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Oblong Inc. [OBLG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 53.70% of OBLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OBLG stocks are: FOUNDRY GROUP, LLC with ownership of 7,839,509, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.63% of the total institutional ownership; STEPSTONE GROUP LP, holding 3,692,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.7 million in OBLG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.65 million in OBLG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oblong Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Oblong Inc. [NASDAQ:OBLG] by around 113,022 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 284,301 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 16,056,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,453,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OBLG stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,769 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 182,959 shares during the same period.