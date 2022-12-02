Market cap of Neonode Inc. [NEON] reaches 74.96M – now what?

Neonode Inc. [NASDAQ: NEON] gained 44.63% or 1.83 points to close at $5.93 with a heavy trading volume of 3426696 shares. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Neonode Reports Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Results.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022:.

It opened the trading session at $4.10, the shares rose to $5.99 and dropped to $4.072, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NEON points out that the company has recorded -18.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -79.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 27.09K shares, NEON reached to a volume of 3426696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Neonode Inc. [NEON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEON shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Neonode Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Neonode Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while Ascendiant Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on NEON stock. On August 07, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for NEON shares from 11.25 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neonode Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for NEON stock

Neonode Inc. [NEON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.55. With this latest performance, NEON shares gained by 64.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.72 for Neonode Inc. [NEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.88, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

Neonode Inc. [NEON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neonode Inc. [NEON] shares currently have an operating margin of -122.91 and a Gross Margin at +64.15. Neonode Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -110.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.61.

Neonode Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Neonode Inc. [NEON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neonode Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Neonode Inc. [NEON]

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.50% of NEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEON stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 153,200, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 37.87% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 85,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in NEON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.47 million in NEON stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neonode Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Neonode Inc. [NASDAQ:NEON] by around 27,741 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 37,402 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 400,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 465,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEON stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 34,678 shares during the same period.