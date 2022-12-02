Market cap of Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] reaches 612.68M – now what?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] closed the trading session at $2.38 on 12/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.37, while the highest price level was $2.552. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Nano Dimension Announced Q3 2022 Revenue of $10M & Record Backlog.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

646% Higher over Q3 Last Year964% Higher YTD 2022 vs. Same Period 2021.

Conference call to be held today at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.37 percent and weekly performance of -1.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, NNDM reached to a volume of 3513856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81.

NNDM stock trade performance evaluation

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.71 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.47, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -791.38 and a Gross Margin at -48.63. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1913.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.33.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.20 and a Current Ratio set at 36.70.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $144 million, or 23.90% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: MURCHINSON LTD. with ownership of 10,354,646, which is approximately 74.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.82% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,596,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.32 million in NNDM stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $12.32 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 74.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 13,838,225 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 18,220,523 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 28,516,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,575,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,048,819 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 642,442 shares during the same period.