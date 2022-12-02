Market cap of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] reaches 3.53B – now what?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NTLA] loss -11.00% or -5.66 points to close at $45.80 with a heavy trading volume of 5460829 shares. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Intellia Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is the sole underwriter for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about December 2, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

It opened the trading session at $47.94, the shares rose to $48.00 and dropped to $45.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NTLA points out that the company has recorded 2.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -23.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 999.54K shares, NTLA reached to a volume of 5460829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTLA shares is $110.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on NTLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.74.

Trading performance analysis for NTLA stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.20. With this latest performance, NTLA shares dropped by -13.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.92 for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.74, while it was recorded at 48.64 for the last single week of trading, and 58.39 for the last 200 days.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]

There are presently around $3,109 million, or 85.10% of NTLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTLA stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,657,052, which is approximately 1.497% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,617,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $303.07 million in NTLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $280.67 million in NTLA stock with ownership of nearly 4.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NTLA] by around 5,902,811 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 5,717,210 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 56,262,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,882,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTLA stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,185,549 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 943,480 shares during the same period.