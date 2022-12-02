Market cap of Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] reaches 67.30M – now what?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] traded at a high on 11/30/22, posting a 4.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.36. The company report on November 8, 2022 that In a New Audio Interview, Toni Loudenbeck of Traders News Source Interviews Harry Vafias, CEO Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Imperial Petroleum, a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and dry bulk seaborne transportation services.

Toni had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with Harry Vafias, CEO Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP). Toni diligently focused on questions she thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. (See Interview Highlights Below).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7025984 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Imperial Petroleum Inc. stands at 7.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.84%.

The market cap for IMPP stock reached $67.30 million, with 190.25 million shares outstanding and 189.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.92M shares, IMPP reached a trading volume of 7025984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, IMPP shares dropped by -12.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.81% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.48 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3785, while it was recorded at 0.3536 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8140 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.08 and a Gross Margin at -13.50. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73.

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.90% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 1,863,069, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,112,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in IMPP stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $0.16 million in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 3,394,181 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 3,004,872 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,102,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,296,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,977,912 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 2,771,946 shares during the same period.