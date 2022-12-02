Market cap of Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] reaches 13.59B – now what?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.75% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.75%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Franklin Templeton Academy Introduces Alternatives Education Learning Platform.

New learning suite offers expert training on alternative investments for financial professionals.

The Franklin Templeton Academy today announced the launch of its Alternatives Education program, a robust learning suite aimed to help financial professionals expand their knowledge of alternative investments and navigate the growing space with confidence. The program offers a comprehensive curriculum on various types of alternatives, including courses on private equity, real estate, private credit, infrastructure and hedge strategies.

Over the last 12 months, BEN stock dropped by -14.27%. The one-year Franklin Resources Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -25.02. The average equity rating for BEN stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.59 billion, with 487.50 million shares outstanding and 283.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, BEN stock reached a trading volume of 4438778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $21.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $28 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.59.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 20.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.96 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.81, while it was recorded at 26.64 for the last single week of trading, and 25.71 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.73 and a Gross Margin at +72.74. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -7.91%.

There are presently around $6,293 million, or 47.90% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 34,909,926, which is approximately 7.332% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,407,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $884.08 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $805.6 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

255 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 16,377,744 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 13,455,106 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 200,840,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,673,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,525,052 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,962,794 shares during the same period.