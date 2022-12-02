Market cap of Entegris Inc. [ENTG] reaches 11.11B – now what?

Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ: ENTG] loss -1.07% on the last trading session, reaching $76.46 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Entegris Reports Results for Third Quarter Of 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Third-quarter revenue (as reported) of $994 million, increased 71% from prior year.

Entegris Inc. represents 148.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.11 billion with the latest information. ENTG stock price has been found in the range of $75.11 to $78.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, ENTG reached a trading volume of 2490041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Entegris Inc. [ENTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTG shares is $104.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Entegris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Entegris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $109, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ENTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entegris Inc. is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.18.

Trading performance analysis for ENTG stock

Entegris Inc. [ENTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, ENTG shares dropped by -4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.73 for Entegris Inc. [ENTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.48, while it was recorded at 74.84 for the last single week of trading, and 101.23 for the last 200 days.

Entegris Inc. [ENTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entegris Inc. [ENTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.01 and a Gross Margin at +44.01. Entegris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.39.

Entegris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Entegris Inc. [ENTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entegris Inc. go to 8.84%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Entegris Inc. [ENTG]

There are presently around $11,340 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENTG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,487,876, which is approximately -8.111% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,854,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in ENTG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $758.83 million in ENTG stock with ownership of nearly 11.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entegris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ:ENTG] by around 12,419,947 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 16,453,816 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 119,438,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,312,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENTG stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,691,627 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 5,116,245 shares during the same period.