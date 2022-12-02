Market cap of Big Lots Inc. [BIG] reaches 499.95M – now what?

Big Lots Inc. [NYSE: BIG] price plunged by -8.56 percent to reach at -$1.67. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Big Lots Reports Q3 Results.

Comparable sales and gross margins in line with guidance; expenses, excluding impairments, better than expected.

Q3 GAAP EPS loss of $3.56; adjusted EPS loss of $2.99.

A sum of 3594844 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.07M shares. Big Lots Inc. shares reached a high of $18.43 and dropped to a low of $16.6104 until finishing in the latest session at $17.83.

The one-year BIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.38. The average equity rating for BIG stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Big Lots Inc. [BIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIG shares is $19.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Big Lots Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $54 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Big Lots Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $43, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on BIG stock. On September 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIG shares from 60 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Lots Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

BIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.04. With this latest performance, BIG shares dropped by -6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.49 for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.84, while it was recorded at 18.83 for the last single week of trading, and 25.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Big Lots Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big Lots Inc. [BIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.00 and a Gross Margin at +36.65. Big Lots Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.46.

Big Lots Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Big Lots Inc. go to -10.91%.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $562 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,925,796, which is approximately 1.322% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,340,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.38 million in BIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $57.9 million in BIG stock with ownership of nearly 1.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in Big Lots Inc. [NYSE:BIG] by around 3,164,833 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 5,650,005 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 22,705,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,520,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIG stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 844,151 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,290,004 shares during the same period.