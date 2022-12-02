Market Analysts see Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] falling to $55. Time to buy?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] closed the trading session at $53.30 on 12/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.77, while the highest price level was $53.87. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Rising Cost of Data, a Sleeping Giant for UK Businesses.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Seagate expands Lyve Cloud to UK, helping businesses address ‘unsustainable’ cost of data storage and management.

Seagate® Lyve™ Cloud storage as a service is expanding to the UK to help address the rising costs of data management. In a new survey (available on demand) “The UK data management costs and opportunities index, 2022 edition” from Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), British businesses are spending an average of £213,000 per year just on storing and managing their own data. The survey reveals companies are prioritising spending on data over energy costs, as well as employee welfare and training. The findings, which come during today’s global macro-economic crisis, highlight the urgent need for businesses to rein in their data costs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.82 percent and weekly performance of -2.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, STX reached to a volume of 2449221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $58.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 104.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

STX stock trade performance evaluation

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, STX shares gained by 4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.74 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.82, while it was recorded at 52.95 for the last single week of trading, and 74.84 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.75. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 445.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.72.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to -3.51%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,279 million, or 87.90% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,472,012, which is approximately -4.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 15,923,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $848.72 million in STX stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $716.2 million in STX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

281 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 11,523,998 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 13,064,767 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 149,497,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,086,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,193,436 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,915,701 shares during the same period.