Market Analysts see Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gaining to $200. Time to buy?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] price plunged by -0.36 percent to reach at -$0.61. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Palo Alto Networks to Present at Upcoming Investor Events.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that members of its management team will be presenting at the following financial community events:.

Credit Suisse Annual Technology ConferenceWednesday, November 30, 20227:15 a.m. PDT.

A sum of 8039857 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.21M shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares reached a high of $170.275 and dropped to a low of $163.75 until finishing in the latest session at $169.90.

The one-year PANW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.85. The average equity rating for PANW stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $217.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on PANW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 6.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 100.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 20.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PANW Stock Performance Analysis:

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, PANW shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.51 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.85, while it was recorded at 171.53 for the last single week of trading, and 174.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palo Alto Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.43 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PANW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 27.07%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42,631 million, or 87.30% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,223,780, which is approximately -16.558% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,074,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.59 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly 7.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 682 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 24,968,810 shares. Additionally, 578 investors decreased positions by around 33,959,111 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 191,987,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,915,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,778,971 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 5,076,798 shares during the same period.