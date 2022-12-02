Market Analysts see Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE: LADR] traded at a low on 12/01/22, posting a -1.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.94. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Ladder Capital Corp Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022.

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) (“we,” “our,” “Ladder,” or the “Company”) today announced operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. GAAP income before taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $31.3 million, and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.23. Distributable earnings was $34.3 million, or $0.27 of distributable EPS.

“We are once again pleased to report continued positive momentum in net interest income along with strong dividend coverage this quarter. We maintain a strong liquidity position with moderate leverage, and we are seeing increasingly attractive investment opportunities in our space.” said Brian Harris, Ladder’s Chief Executive Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3127672 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ladder Capital Corp stands at 1.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.25%.

The market cap for LADR stock reached $1.39 billion, with 124.28 million shares outstanding and 112.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 754.94K shares, LADR reached a trading volume of 3127672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LADR shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LADR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ladder Capital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Ladder Capital Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on LADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ladder Capital Corp is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LADR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

How has LADR stock performed recently?

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, LADR shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LADR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.97 for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.27, while it was recorded at 11.03 for the last single week of trading, and 11.08 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]

There are presently around $834 million, or 61.30% of LADR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LADR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,005,816, which is approximately 2.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,368,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.5 million in LADR stocks shares; and BROWN ADVISORY INC, currently with $47.87 million in LADR stock with ownership of nearly -1.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE:LADR] by around 4,294,562 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 5,586,989 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 66,313,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,194,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LADR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,582,227 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 440,456 shares during the same period.