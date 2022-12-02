Market Analysts see ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] price surged by 1.54 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on December 1, 2022 that ImmunoGen Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that on November 30, 2022, the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved grants of non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 328,050 shares of its common stock (the “Employee Options”) to ten new employees under the ImmunoGen, Inc. Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (the “Inducement Plan”).

In addition, ImmunoGen announced that in connection with the previously announced appointment of Daniel S. Char as ImmunoGen’s Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, the compensation committee of ImmunoGen’s Board of Directors granted to Mr. Char non-qualified stock option awards under the Inducement Plan to purchase 400,000 shares of common stock (the “Char Options”).

A sum of 3521785 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.59M shares. ImmunoGen Inc. shares reached a high of $5.36 and dropped to a low of $5.10 until finishing in the latest session at $5.27.

The one-year IMGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.46. The average equity rating for IMGN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $6, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on IMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

IMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, IMGN shares dropped by -6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.50 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.48, while it was recorded at 5.14 for the last single week of trading, and 5.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunoGen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -174.80 and a Gross Margin at +97.11. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.63.

ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,048 million, or 92.70% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 21,741,458, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,445,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.94 million in IMGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $82.34 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly -2.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 23,485,458 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 20,895,171 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 154,534,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,915,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,175,298 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,801,341 shares during the same period.