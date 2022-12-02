Market Analysts see CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] surged by $0.57 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.005 during the day while it closed the day at $3.95. The company report on November 14, 2022 that CymaBay Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 19.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CBAY stock has inclined by 11.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 94.58% and gained 16.86% year-on date.

The market cap for CBAY stock reached $330.46 million, with 87.80 million shares outstanding and 80.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 340.33K shares, CBAY reached a trading volume of 3233203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $9 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on CBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

CBAY stock trade performance evaluation

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.34. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 11.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.12 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.41, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 3.12 for the last 200 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.54.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $248 million, or 76.30% of CBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,300,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; TCG CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,905,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.33 million in CBAY stocks shares; and COMMODORE CAPITAL LP, currently with $22.67 million in CBAY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAY] by around 3,808,104 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 4,445,967 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 54,463,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,717,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAY stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,391,426 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,043,314 shares during the same period.