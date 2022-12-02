JP Morgan slashes price target on Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] – find out why.

Wolfspeed Inc. [NYSE: WOLF] price surged by 9.31 percent to reach at $7.74. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Wolfspeed To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology and production, today announced that members of its senior management team will present at the following investor conferences in November and December:.

Gregg Lowe, chief executive officer, and Neill Reynolds, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit at 6:10 pm ET on November 29, 2022.

A sum of 9679216 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.80M shares. Wolfspeed Inc. shares reached a high of $91.57 and dropped to a low of $83.38 until finishing in the latest session at $90.92.

The one-year WOLF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.95. The average equity rating for WOLF stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOLF shares is $100.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Wolfspeed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Wolfspeed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on WOLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolfspeed Inc. is set at 6.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.75.

WOLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, WOLF shares gained by 15.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.60, while it was recorded at 88.01 for the last single week of trading, and 92.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wolfspeed Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.00 and a Gross Margin at +31.59. Wolfspeed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.01.

Wolfspeed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,643 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,533,966, which is approximately 1.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 13,628,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in WOLF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.06 billion in WOLF stock with ownership of nearly 0.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wolfspeed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Wolfspeed Inc. [NYSE:WOLF] by around 10,782,782 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 12,540,617 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 104,731,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,054,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOLF stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,665,847 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,003,369 shares during the same period.