H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on ObsEva SA [OBSV] – find out why.

ObsEva SA [NASDAQ: OBSV] closed the trading session at $0.21 on 12/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1801, while the highest price level was $0.2158. The company report on December 1, 2022 that ObsEva Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -89.34 percent and weekly performance of 20.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -89.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, OBSV reached to a volume of 5201834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ObsEva SA [OBSV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OBSV shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OBSV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ObsEva SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2022, representing the official price target for ObsEva SA stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on OBSV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ObsEva SA is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79.

OBSV stock trade performance evaluation

ObsEva SA [OBSV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.29. With this latest performance, OBSV shares gained by 18.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.04 for ObsEva SA [OBSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1729, while it was recorded at 0.1881 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9421 for the last 200 days.

ObsEva SA [OBSV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -286.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.60.

ObsEva SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

ObsEva SA [OBSV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 17.50% of OBSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OBSV stocks are: SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 4,749,623, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.63% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 4,586,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.97 million in OBSV stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $0.33 million in OBSV stock with ownership of nearly 8.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in ObsEva SA [NASDAQ:OBSV] by around 715,198 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,745,069 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 10,201,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,661,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OBSV stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 324,825 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,065,415 shares during the same period.