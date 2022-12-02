GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] Stock trading around $5.16 per share: What’s Next?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.18%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that GoodRx Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Third quarter financial results exceed previously announced guidance.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital platform, has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, GDRX stock dropped by -86.45%. The one-year GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.43. The average equity rating for GDRX stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.96 billion, with 412.96 million shares outstanding and 75.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, GDRX stock reached a trading volume of 6034260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $7.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.30.

GDRX Stock Performance Analysis:

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.18. With this latest performance, GDRX shares dropped by -3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.85 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.92, while it was recorded at 4.62 for the last single week of trading, and 9.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GoodRx Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.72 and a Gross Margin at +89.10. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.61.

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

GDRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 8.03%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $725 million, or 69.10% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 84,700,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,830,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.41 million in GDRX stocks shares; and LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $21.63 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly -9.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoodRx Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 11,181,119 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 25,888,576 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 103,374,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,444,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,914,247 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,852,509 shares during the same period.