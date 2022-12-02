GitLab Inc. [GTLB] Is Currently 8.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

GitLab Inc. [NASDAQ: GTLB] gained 8.57% or 3.39 points to close at $42.94 with a heavy trading volume of 2762745 shares. The company report on November 30, 2022 that GitLab to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference.

All Remote – GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the DevSecOps Platform, today announced that Brian Robins, GitLab’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in New York. The fireside chat is scheduled for 10:50 am Eastern Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://cc.webcasts.com/ubsx001/120522a_js/?entity=31_ILX8HG1.

Links to the webcast and a replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website at: https://ir.gitlab.com/news-events/events.

It opened the trading session at $39.31, the shares rose to $43.36 and dropped to $39.0528, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GTLB points out that the company has recorded -4.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, GTLB reached to a volume of 2762745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GitLab Inc. [GTLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLB shares is $72.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for GitLab Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for GitLab Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on GTLB stock. On June 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GTLB shares from 69 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GitLab Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.56.

Trading performance analysis for GTLB stock

GitLab Inc. [GTLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.13. With this latest performance, GTLB shares dropped by -8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for GitLab Inc. [GTLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.64, while it was recorded at 39.83 for the last single week of trading, and 50.74 for the last 200 days.

GitLab Inc. [GTLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GitLab Inc. [GTLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.84 and a Gross Margin at +88.00. GitLab Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.40.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.19.

GitLab Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

GitLab Inc. [GTLB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GitLab Inc. go to 29.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GitLab Inc. [GTLB]

There are presently around $3,244 million, or 89.00% of GTLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTLB stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 9,773,451, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; AUGUST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT VII, L.L.C., holding 8,867,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $380.76 million in GTLB stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $327.11 million in GTLB stock with ownership of nearly 475.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GitLab Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in GitLab Inc. [NASDAQ:GTLB] by around 23,416,906 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 11,858,495 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 40,265,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,540,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTLB stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,538,485 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,120,544 shares during the same period.