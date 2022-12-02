For G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII], Analyst sees a drop to $22. What next?

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: GIII] loss -44.66% on the last trading session, reaching $11.97 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2022 that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results and Extension of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger Licenses.

— Net Sales of $1.08 Billion for the Third Quarter Compared to $1.02 Billion Last Year —— Net Income Per Diluted Share of $1.26 for the Third Quarter Compared to $2.16 Last Year —— Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share of $1.35 for the Third Quarter Compared to $2.18 Last Year —— G-III Updates Guidance for Fiscal Year 2023 —— G-III Announces the Extension of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger Licenses —.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NasdaqGS: GIII), a global fashion leader with expertise in design, sourcing, and manufacturing, today announced operating results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended October 31, 2022.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. represents 48.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $567.62 million with the latest information. GIII stock price has been found in the range of $11.62 to $13.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 730.91K shares, GIII reached a trading volume of 13635556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIII shares is $23.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIII stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King dropped their target price from $28 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on GIII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18.

Trading performance analysis for GIII stock

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.35. With this latest performance, GIII shares dropped by -39.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.11 for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.99, while it was recorded at 19.46 for the last single week of trading, and 22.55 for the last 200 days.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.30 and a Gross Margin at +34.72. G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.75.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. go to -10.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]

There are presently around $515 million, or 92.80% of GIII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,635,867, which is approximately -1.652% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,768,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.09 million in GIII stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $39.88 million in GIII stock with ownership of nearly -3.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:GIII] by around 4,072,798 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 4,484,267 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 34,427,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,984,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIII stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,777,618 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 711,363 shares during the same period.