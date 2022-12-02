For DocuSign Inc. [DOCU], Analyst sees a rise to $50. What next?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] traded at a high on 12/01/22, posting a 2.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.29. The company report on November 17, 2022 that DocuSign Announces Timing of Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that its third quarter fiscal 2023 results will be released on Thursday, December 8, 2022, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) December 22, 2022 using the passcode 13734316.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3754485 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DocuSign Inc. stands at 5.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.34%.

The market cap for DOCU stock reached $9.17 billion, with 200.62 million shares outstanding and 197.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 3754485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $81.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $47, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on DOCU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 20.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DOCU stock performed recently?

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.19. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.30 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.04, while it was recorded at 46.35 for the last single week of trading, and 71.06 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

There are presently around $7,495 million, or 78.70% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,481,405, which is approximately 1.137% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,838,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $571.67 million in DOCU stocks shares; and POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $417.57 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 0.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

331 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 17,403,484 shares. Additionally, 395 investors decreased positions by around 16,258,637 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 121,538,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,200,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,793,675 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 3,114,508 shares during the same period.