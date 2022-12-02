For Bunge Limited [BG], Analyst sees a rise to $127. What next?

Bunge Limited [NYSE: BG] plunged by -$5.9 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $104.54 during the day while it closed the day at $98.94. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Bunge to Participate in the 2022 BMO Growth & ESG Conference.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) today announced that Greg Heckman, Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Coviello, Chief Sustainability Officer and Government Affairs, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2022 BMO Growth & ESG Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be available in the “Events and presentations” section on www.bunge.com. A replay will be available for a limited time on the company’s website.

Bunge Limited stock has also loss -2.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BG stock has inclined by 0.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.11% and gained 5.98% year-on date.

The market cap for BG stock reached $14.88 billion, with 150.56 million shares outstanding and 148.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, BG reached a trading volume of 2660444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bunge Limited [BG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BG shares is $130.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Bunge Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $130 to $106. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Bunge Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts kept a Buy rating on BG stock. On June 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BG shares from 140 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bunge Limited is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.92.

BG stock trade performance evaluation

Bunge Limited [BG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, BG shares dropped by -0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for Bunge Limited [BG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.96, while it was recorded at 102.42 for the last single week of trading, and 101.39 for the last 200 days.

Bunge Limited [BG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bunge Limited [BG] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.55 and a Gross Margin at +8.64. Bunge Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.75.

Bunge Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bunge Limited [BG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bunge Limited go to -4.80%.

Bunge Limited [BG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,493 million, or 87.70% of BG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 18,280,395, which is approximately 4.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,126,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in BG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.25 billion in BG stock with ownership of nearly -7.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bunge Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Bunge Limited [NYSE:BG] by around 10,835,224 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 12,120,041 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 103,311,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,266,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BG stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,339,176 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,382,140 shares during the same period.