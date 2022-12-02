For Arco Platform Limited [ARCE], Analyst sees a drop to $12. What next?

Arco Platform Limited [NASDAQ: ARCE] surged by $2.33 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.61 during the day while it closed the day at $11.37. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Arco Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Arco concluded the 2022 cycle with organic net revenue growth of 34% over the 2021 cycle at R$1,561 million (100% ACV recognition) and improved profitability.

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco or Company (Nasdaq: ARCE), today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2022.

Arco Platform Limited stock has also gained 35.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARCE stock has declined by -15.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.36% and lost -45.57% year-on date.

The market cap for ARCE stock reached $627.85 million, with 55.92 million shares outstanding and 27.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 224.19K shares, ARCE reached a trading volume of 2906060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arco Platform Limited [ARCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCE shares is $19.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Arco Platform Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $21 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Arco Platform Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $18, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on ARCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arco Platform Limited is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55.

ARCE stock trade performance evaluation

Arco Platform Limited [ARCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.52. With this latest performance, ARCE shares gained by 0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.73 for Arco Platform Limited [ARCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.59, while it was recorded at 9.18 for the last single week of trading, and 15.14 for the last 200 days.

Arco Platform Limited [ARCE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arco Platform Limited [ARCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.15 and a Gross Margin at +64.82. Arco Platform Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.99.

Arco Platform Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arco Platform Limited [ARCE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arco Platform Limited go to 17.62%.

Arco Platform Limited [ARCE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $303 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCE stocks are: KEENAN CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 4,098,358, which is approximately 6.259% of the company’s market cap and around 1.26% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 2,711,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.83 million in ARCE stocks shares; and WISHBONE MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $26.15 million in ARCE stock with ownership of nearly 12.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arco Platform Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Arco Platform Limited [NASDAQ:ARCE] by around 2,469,274 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,499,917 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 21,672,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,641,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 928,979 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 692,044 shares during the same period.