Five Below Inc. [FIVE] Stock trading around $187.48 per share: What’s Next?

Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVE] surged by $26.62 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $188.6734 during the day while it closed the day at $187.48. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Five Below, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Raises Fiscal 2022 Guidance.

Five Below Inc. stock has also gained 16.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FIVE stock has inclined by 37.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 42.68% and lost -9.38% year-on date.

The market cap for FIVE stock reached $10.31 billion, with 55.50 million shares outstanding and 54.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 925.32K shares, FIVE reached a trading volume of 4372629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Five Below Inc. [FIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVE shares is $163.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Five Below Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $175 to $158. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Five Below Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $176 to $205, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on FIVE stock. On March 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FIVE shares from 215 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five Below Inc. is set at 7.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95.

FIVE stock trade performance evaluation

Five Below Inc. [FIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.25. With this latest performance, FIVE shares gained by 28.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.21 for Five Below Inc. [FIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.28, while it was recorded at 165.56 for the last single week of trading, and 143.29 for the last 200 days.

Five Below Inc. [FIVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five Below Inc. [FIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.72 and a Gross Margin at +33.20. Five Below Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.50.

Five Below Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Five Below Inc. [FIVE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five Below Inc. go to 12.60%.

Five Below Inc. [FIVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,315 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,219,401, which is approximately 2.243% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,905,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $919.69 million in FIVE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $866.76 million in FIVE stock with ownership of nearly 0.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five Below Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVE] by around 7,982,924 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 6,593,040 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 45,775,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,351,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVE stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,758,911 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,200,373 shares during the same period.