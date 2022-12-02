F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] moved down -0.35: Why It’s Important

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.22%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that F.N.B. Corporation Continues to Expand Delivery Channel in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Increases Total ATM Network by More than 30 Percent, Adding Significant Scale and Convenience for Customers.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced the continued expansion of its physical delivery channel with the addition of nearly 300 new ATM locations in North Carolina and South Carolina. Upon completion, FNB’s overall ATM network will grow by more than 30 percent, with over 1,200 ATMs available throughout the Bank’s multi-state footprint.

Over the last 12 months, FNB stock rose by 21.96%. The one-year F.N.B. Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.05. The average equity rating for FNB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.98 billion, with 350.91 million shares outstanding and 347.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, FNB stock reached a trading volume of 2430903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $15.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.38.

FNB Stock Performance Analysis:

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.28 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.33, while it was recorded at 13.97 for the last single week of trading, and 12.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into F.N.B. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.08. F.N.B. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

FNB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,850 million, or 78.80% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,084,424, which is approximately 2.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,982,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $519.61 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $385.77 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 1.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 12,826,121 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 10,265,594 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 250,921,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,013,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,806,825 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,984,778 shares during the same period.